Look: Sports World Reacts To Tom Rinaldi's Insane Schedule

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Tom Rinaldi, an ESPN College Game Day reporter, on field prior to the CFP National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What a November it was for FOX's Tom Rinaldi.

Over the weekend, Mark J. Burns shared a write-up from The Athletic of an insane 10-day stretch for the longtime storyteller. Bringing Rinaldi from Qatar to New Jersey, Dallas, Ohio, Kansas City, Detroit and back to Qatar again:

The sports world reacted to Rinaldi's whirlwind of a schedule on Twitter.

"And I thought I traveled and worked a lot," an ESPN employee replied. "Holy cow!"

"My literal dream," tweeted WKYT sports anchor Lyndsey Gough.

"This is quite remarkable, kudos Tom Rinaldi..."

"For anyone looking to get into this profession, here is the amount of commitment it takes," a sportscasting student said. "Can’t wait to fill my calendar with such events."

"Look Rinaldi's great and all but, why not just hire another person?" another asked.

"More impressive is Rinaldi being one of the most genuinely kind people you'll ever meet," commented Brendan Quinn. "But...yeah...this is pretty damn impressive."

Salute.