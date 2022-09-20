Look: Sports World Reacts To Troubling Bill Walton News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton poses before a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 66-61. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former NBA All-Star and UCLA legend Bill Walton is making headlines this week due to his comments on a homeless crisis in San Diego.

Walton has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails regarding his frustration over the city's homeless crisis.

"Once again, while peacefully riding my bike early this Sunday morning in Balboa Park, I was threatened, chased, and assaulted by the homeless population, in our Park," Walton wrote on Aug. 28. "Once again, you’ve done, and continue to do, nothing."

A few days later, Walton sent another letter.

"You have failed, us and yourself," Walton said.

Judging by the reactions, the sports world isn't going to feel bad for Walton in this situation.

One person sarcastically said, "Won't anyone please consider the interests of a fabulously rich former NBA player and television star, who is suffering in contrast to these exploitive homeless?"

Of course, there are a few people who are defending Walton when it comes to his stance on the homeless crisis in San Diego.

Walton is reportedly one of the "biggest San Diego boosters around."

It'll be interesting to see if any changes are made in light of Walton's recent emails.