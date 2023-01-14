Look: Sports World Reacts To Uncomfortable John Calipari, Reporter Video

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon a truly uncomfortable scene unfolded during a basketball game between Kentucky and Tennessee.

Just after the whistle blew for halftime, Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe. During their conversation, Calipari placed both of his hands on Rowe's shoulders, which raised a few eyebrows.

Physical contact between a reporter and coach is unusual - even if the pair knows each other well. Fans flocked to social media to give their reactions to the awkward moment.

"Deeply uncomfortable to watch," one person said.

"Gotta say this felt gross to me and completely unprofessional. Holly Rowe - and all sideline reporters - deserve better," another fan said.

"In the moment you let it ride. But don’t be touching the ppl with the mic man," added a third.

Holly Rowe is one of the best in the business and has interviewed Calipari countless times. However, that doesn't give him the right to treat her like that.