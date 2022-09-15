Look: Sports World Reacts To USA's World Cup Kits

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 27: The USMNT stands for the national anthem during a FIFA World Cup qualifier game between Panama and USMNT at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off in just over two months and kits have been trickling in for a while now. But on Thursday, the U.S. men's national soccer team (USMNT) finally unveiled their World Cup kit to the world.

Designed by Nike, there are two different kits. One is an all-white jersey with a red and blue stripe on the sleeve. The other is a multi-shaded blue jersey with a sort of camo theme to it.

It was actually leaked a while ago what the white kit would look like. Fans were not amused then, and they were even less amused when it became official.

While some fans like the kit, the vast majority of fans online seem to absolutely hate it. The comments are absolutely brutal, ranging from mere dismissal to some pretty well-thought out insults:

If it's any consolation to USMNT fans, they're hardly the only team that received a set of kits that have left fans scratching their heads. That said, it's clear that Nike didn't exactly aim to please with this one.

The USMNT is in the World Cup for the first time in eight years, and during those eight years there have been some pretty great kits released from Nike.

Why in the world Nike went with something so bland is beyond anyone's understanding at the moment.

Nevertheless, the kit isn't nearly important as the players who wear it and if the USMNT can get some big wins with these new kits, all will be forgiven.

If not, people will use the kits for kindling.

The USMNT's first World Cup game will be on November 21 against Wales.