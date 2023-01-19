Look: Sports World Reacts To Vince McMahon Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The network will launch on February 24, 2014 as the first-ever 24/7 streaming network, offering both scheduled programs and video on demand. The USD 9.99 per month subscription will include access to all 12 live WWE pay-per-view events each year. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and is expected to feature 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, executive chairman of WWE Vince McMahon reportedly reached a financial settlement with a woman who accused him of rape.

According to a report from the Washington Post, McMahon agreed to a settlement with a former wrestling referee who accused him of raping her in 1986. The report suggests the settlement with Rita Chatterton was completed last month.

Chatterton reportedly demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged rape. She and McMahon agreed to a "lesser amount" though that amount was not known.

Some fans think he's getting off easy.

"you don’t have face consequences for things like this if you have status and money. life so crazy," one person said.

"I don’t care that he’s majority shareholder. Is there nothing that can disqualify him?" asked another.

"As a reminder, since he forced his way back in charge of WWE about two weeks ago, McMahon is running a multibillion-dollar publicly traded company and facilitating its sale," said a third.

Despite reaching a settlement, McMahon maintained his innocence.

“Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton. And he settled the case solely to avoid the cost of litigation,” said Jerry McDevitt, a lawyer for McMahon.

McMahon is reportedly trying to facilitate the sale of the WWE.