Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek.
On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night.
The sports world reacted to the viral fan video across social media.
"Sports are beautiful," a fan said.
"This was me when Duke played at Clemson a few years ago. I'm thankful all the Clemson fans around me were awesome," a user replied.
"This is great!" another tweeted.
"This video is a single representation of my life."
"Man got some balls to sit there," another user commented.
K-State took down No. 2 Kansas 83-82 on a game-winning Keyontae Johnson alley-oop. A win that will surely move the 'Cats up next week's polls.