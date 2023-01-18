Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

LAWRENCE, KS - JANUARY 13: Fans of the Kansas State Wildcats hold up their arms during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks on January 13, 2009 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Jayhawks defeated the Wildcats 87-71. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek.

On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night.

The sports world reacted to the viral fan video across social media.

"Sports are beautiful," a fan said.

"This was me when Duke played at Clemson a few years ago. I'm thankful all the Clemson fans around me were awesome," a user replied.

"This is great!" another tweeted.

"This video is a single representation of my life."

"Man got some balls to sit there," another user commented.

K-State took down No. 2 Kansas 83-82 on a game-winning Keyontae Johnson alley-oop. A win that will surely move the 'Cats up next week's polls.