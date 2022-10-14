Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Ohio State Cheerleader Video

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 01: An Ohio State cheerleader celebrates a Buckeyes touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 1, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's College GameDay shared a cheerleading video that quickly went viral.

GameDay shared a video of Ohio State cheerleaders executing a flipping stunt. It was the first stunt the male cheerleader had landed in his young collegiate cheerleading career.

"Tell me it's your 1st flipping stunt without telling me it's your first flipping stunt," the caption reads.

Here's the video.

Most fans couldn't help but notice the female cheerleader running for her life from the stampede.

"The girls running away like there's a tidal wave coming," one fan joked.

"I appreciate ESPN bringing some attention to what cheerleaders do! It’s a lot harder than so many people think," said another fan.

Congratulations to the duo on landing the stunt!