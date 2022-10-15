Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Olivia Dunne Video

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media.

That's exactly what she did earlier this week. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok.

She posted a new video this week where she missed the bar and went face-first into the mat. "I don't need to BeReal...I need to be better at gymnastics," she said in the video.

"The mat did not taste good," she added in the caption.

Fans flocked to social media to react to her post.

"What flavor was the mat," one fan asked, to which she responded, "idk but it needed canes sauce."

"This might be our fav video of yours," said another fan.

A significant number of other comments were asking Dunne to prom - which prompted zero responses from her. Sorry, fellas.