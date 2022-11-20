Look: Sports World Reacts To Wild Baseball Fight Video

TOLEDO, OH - JUNE 06: A general view of baseballs lined up on the dugout steps is seen during a regular season game between the Buffalo Bisons and the Toledo Mud Hens on June 6, 2018 at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Asdrubal Cabrera was a sore loser during a baseball game in the Venezuelan league.

Cabrera, who's a former MLB player, took issue with Carlos Castro after he hit a home run and watched it sail out of the park. After Castro flipped his bat, Cabrera came over and sucker-punched him in the face.

This then sparked a massive brawl between the two teams:

Castro's home run gave his team (the Tiburones) a 4-3 lead and they would then win the game, 6-4.

Baseball fans weren't happy about the lack of sportsmanship from Cabrera.

There's a good chance that Cabrera will face discipline for this play.

He's a former World Series champion with the Washington Nationals in 2019 but hasn't played in the majors since 2021.

Before he was with the Nationals, he played for the Cleveland Guardians (Indians at the time), New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and Cincinnati Reds.