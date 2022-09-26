Look: Sports World Reacts To Wild Dude Perfect News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: YouTube Creators Dude Perfect at YouTube Brandcast 2019 at Radio City Music Hall on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/FilmMagic for YouTube ) Noam Galai/Getty Images

When Dude Perfect started as a YouTube channel back in 2009, nobody could have predicted this.

Nearly a decade-and-a-half later, America's favorite viral trick shot artists are pitching a $100 million project called "Trick Shot Town," per the Dallas Morning News.

The North Texas HQ and family destination would reportedly include a 330-foot "Impossible Shot" tower, pickleball courts and an outdoor rec center.

The sports world reacted to the wild Dude Perfect mockup on social media.

Not bad for some former roommates at Texas A&M.