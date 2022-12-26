Look: Sports World Reacts To WNBA Salary Suggestion
Do WNBA players deserve higher salaries?
There's been a lot of talk about raising the salaries of WNBA players, especially following the Brittney Griner situation in Russia. Griner, like many of her colleagues, played overseas to make more money in the offseason.
Former NBA coach Mark Jackson thinks Griner and her peers deserve more.
"Their talent level certainly demands it so I'm pulling for them to get every dollar that they deserve."
Unsurprisingly, this is always a heated debate for many sports fans.
"I think we all do," one fan wrote.
"FYI this league LOSES money. The players don’t deserve more, they actually deserve less from an economic standpoint. The games only average 5,600 paid (not actual seats filled) attendance. It’s fine to supplement the league if the owners want to but don’t say it’s DESERVED…" one fan added.
"they do get the money they deserve, the WNBA loses money every year," one fan wrote.
"The NBA brings in $7.4 billion/year The WNBA brings in $60 million/year Only way they gonna make more is if WNBA can actually bring in money," one fan added.
Should WNBA players make higher salaries?