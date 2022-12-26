Look: Sports World Reacts To WNBA Salary Suggestion

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Do WNBA players deserve higher salaries?

There's been a lot of talk about raising the salaries of WNBA players, especially following the Brittney Griner situation in Russia. Griner, like many of her colleagues, played overseas to make more money in the offseason.

Former NBA coach Mark Jackson thinks Griner and her peers deserve more.

"Their talent level certainly demands it so I'm pulling for them to get every dollar that they deserve."

Unsurprisingly, this is always a heated debate for many sports fans.

"I think we all do," one fan wrote.

"FYI this league LOSES money. The players don’t deserve more, they actually deserve less from an economic standpoint. The games only average 5,600 paid (not actual seats filled) attendance. It’s fine to supplement the league if the owners want to but don’t say it’s DESERVED…" one fan added.

"they do get the money they deserve, the WNBA loses money every year," one fan wrote.

"The NBA brings in $7.4 billion/year The WNBA brings in $60 million/year Only way they gonna make more is if WNBA can actually bring in money," one fan added.

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - MAY 15: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm smiles while taking the court to accept her championship ring from the the 2020 WNBA season before the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena on May 15, 2021 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

