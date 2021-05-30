Look: Sportscaster Identified As Woman In Viral Meme

If you’ve been on Twitter at any point over the last year or so, you’re probably familiar with the following meme.

A video has gone viral of a college-aged woman talking to a young man at a bar. In the video, the young man gets close to the woman – it appears to be pretty loud inside – as he whispers something into her ear.

The young woman does not appear to be buying whatever the young man is selling. She makes some notable faces and takes a sip of her drink.

Thousands of people across social media have used the video to make their own jokes, like ESPN’s Matthew Berry.

“Look I get that its a superflex dynasty league but it’s also TE premium scoring so taking Kyle Pitts over Trevor Lawrence was a no brainer because Kyle Pitts has a wing span of 83 inches. That’s more than DK Metcalf. Atlanta picked him 4th for a reason,” he joked.

“Look I get that its a superflex dynasty league but it’s also TE premium scoring so taking Kyle Pitts over Trevor Lawrence was a no brainer because Kyle Pitts has a wing span of 83 inches. That’s more than DK Metcalf. Atlanta picked him 4th for a reason” pic.twitter.com/7vrh81lUCq — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) May 27, 2021

The woman in the viral video has since been identified.

Claudia Bellofatto, a sports host and Syracuse graduate, identified herself as the woman in the viral meme.

“1. Yes, it’s me. In college. 2. I had no idea that video was being taken. I’m not mean, just dramatic. 3. It’s fun to see people meme this, so the real conversation will remain a secret,” she tweeted. “Sorry again, Jake.”

Clarification — this is not @PMTsportsbiz 😂 His pickup game is great, I’m sure. — Claudia Bellofatto (@CBellofattoTV) May 28, 2021

We would really like to know what the actual conversation was like, though…