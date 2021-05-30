The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Sportscaster Identified As Woman In Viral Meme

Sportscaster in viral meme.

If you’ve been on Twitter at any point over the last year or so, you’re probably familiar with the following meme.

A video has gone viral of a college-aged woman talking to a young man at a bar. In the video, the young man gets close to the woman – it appears to be pretty loud inside – as he whispers something into her ear.

The young woman does not appear to be buying whatever the young man is selling. She makes some notable faces and takes a sip of her drink.

Thousands of people across social media have used the video to make their own jokes, like ESPN’s Matthew Berry.

“Look I get that its a superflex dynasty league but it’s also TE premium scoring so taking Kyle Pitts over Trevor Lawrence was a no brainer because Kyle Pitts has a wing span of 83 inches. That’s more than DK Metcalf. Atlanta picked him 4th for a reason,” he joked.

The woman in the viral video has since been identified.

Claudia Bellofatto, a sports host and Syracuse graduate, identified herself as the woman in the viral meme.

“1. Yes, it’s me. In college. 2. I had no idea that video was being taken. I’m not mean, just dramatic. 3. It’s fun to see people meme this, so the real conversation will remain a secret,” she tweeted. “Sorry again, Jake.”

We would really like to know what the actual conversation was like, though…


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.