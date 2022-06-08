Look: SportsCenter Anchor Returns Following Scary Injury

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Sage Steele attends Culinary Kickoff At Kentucky Derby at Muhammad Ali Center on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for #Culinary Kickoff)

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN anchor Sage Steele made her return to the network following a freak injury.

Steele was hit by an errant tee shot while covering the PGA Championship last month. An eyewitness told The Quadrilateral they saw Steele "on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area."

Thankfully, she's fully recovered and returned to work this week. She had a message for those who reached out an wished her well.

After getting hit by the ball, Steele issued a statement.

"I just want to thank everyone for your concern and prayers during the last couple of days. From the doctors, nurses and EMTs at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, to my doctor and dentist here in Connecticut, and my co-workers at ESPN, I am so grateful," Steele said. "With the help of my team, I hope to recover quickly for my three kids, and get back to work. Looking forward to seeing everyone again soon."

It's good to see Steele back on ESPN.