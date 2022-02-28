The Spun

Look: SportsCenter Deleted Controversial Tweet On Monday

A view inside ESPN The Party.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN’s official SportsCenter Twitter account deleted a controversial tweet on Monday.

Earlier on Monday morning, the official Twitter account of ESPN’s flagship show tweeted out a photo of Ashtray, a character from HBO’s Euphoria.

The fan-favorite character is a 13-year-old who’s grown up in a world of violence and drugs. Without spoiling anything from Sunday night’s season finale, things don’t end up very well for young Ashtray.

Monday morning, ESPN’s SportsCenter account tweeted out a photo of Ashtray with the caption:

“Name an athlete as fearless as this guy.”

SportsCenter deletes Ashtray tweet

The tweet was up for a short amount of time, with the majority of the replies questioning why SportsCenter would tweet something like that.

Everyone swings and misses on social media, especially accounts like SportsCenter whose main goal is to drive engagement, but the thought process on this one is questionable.

