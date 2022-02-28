ESPN’s official SportsCenter Twitter account deleted a controversial tweet on Monday.

Earlier on Monday morning, the official Twitter account of ESPN’s flagship show tweeted out a photo of Ashtray, a character from HBO’s Euphoria.

The fan-favorite character is a 13-year-old who’s grown up in a world of violence and drugs. Without spoiling anything from Sunday night’s season finale, things don’t end up very well for young Ashtray.

Monday morning, ESPN’s SportsCenter account tweeted out a photo of Ashtray with the caption:

“Name an athlete as fearless as this guy.”

The tweet was up for a short amount of time, with the majority of the replies questioning why SportsCenter would tweet something like that.

The SC accounts on both Twitter on IG post so much butthole content a week, that they're almost always good for 2-3 quick deletions a week like this one. Very curious what the process is to post, as well as to delete at the engagement humping factory Omar has setup there. https://t.co/Jh11vsL0Ba — Ben Koo (@bkoo) February 28, 2022

This child whose life has been irrevocably warped by violence is a PROBLEM 💯😤 https://t.co/B9iz4Jh5gS — Laura Wagner (@laurawags) February 28, 2022

Everyone swings and misses on social media, especially accounts like SportsCenter whose main goal is to drive engagement, but the thought process on this one is questionable.