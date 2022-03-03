Look: Stanford Basketball Pays Tribute To Katie Meyer

An unspeakable tragedy hit the Stanford community this week. Katie Meyer, a championship-winning soccer goalie for the Cardinal, passed away at 22 years old. On Thursday, the Stanford women’s basketball team paid special tribute to Meyer and the univeristy’s women’s soccer team ahead of its Pac-12 Tournament Game.

Stanford women’s basketball players donned Cardinal soccer t-shirts during shootaround on Thursday evening. Check it out below.

“Top seed Stanford comes out in Cardinal soccer t-shirts in shootaround. Touching gesture from Tara Vanderveer’s team,” tweeted Andrew G. Haubner KEZI9 News.

Top seed Stanford comes out in Cardinal soccer t-shirts in shootaround. Touching gesture from Tara Vanderveer’s team. pic.twitter.com/Bf2ERf3Np0 — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) March 3, 2022

This is quite the gesture from Stanford basketball. There’s no doubt the late Katie Meyer will be on the player’s minds this afternoon as they take on Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament.

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general,” the school said in a statement.

The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO — Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022

Good luck today, Stanford. There’s no doubt the team’s performance today will mean much to the Cardinal community.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the Meyer family and all impacted by this unspeakable tragedy.