Look: Stanford Basketball Pays Tribute To Katie Meyer

Stanford soccer goalie Katie MeyerSAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 8: Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer #19 during a game between UNC and Stanford Soccer W at Avaya Satdium on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

An unspeakable tragedy hit the Stanford community this week. Katie Meyer, a championship-winning soccer goalie for the Cardinal, passed away at 22 years old. On Thursday, the Stanford women’s basketball team paid special tribute to Meyer and the univeristy’s women’s soccer team ahead of its Pac-12 Tournament Game.

Stanford women’s basketball players donned Cardinal soccer t-shirts during shootaround on Thursday evening. Check it out below.

“Top seed Stanford comes out in Cardinal soccer t-shirts in shootaround. Touching gesture from Tara Vanderveer’s team,” tweeted Andrew G. Haubner KEZI9 News.

This is quite the gesture from Stanford basketball. There’s no doubt the late Katie Meyer will be on the player’s minds this afternoon as they take on Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament.

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general,” the school said in a statement.

Good luck today, Stanford. There’s no doubt the team’s performance today will mean much to the Cardinal community.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the Meyer family and all impacted by this unspeakable tragedy.

