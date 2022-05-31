Look: Star College Quarterback Trolls Rival With Racy Photo

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 20: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kroger Field on November 20, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Will Levis had some fun trolling Louisville on Memorial Day.

Levis posted a tweet that had a picture of a pool, but said "There is no subliminal message in this photo."

As you can see, the pool has an upside-down "L" as a way to troll Louisville after the two teams played this past season.

Kentucky got the better of Louisville in that game, 52-21. Levis threw for 149 yards and also rushed for 113 yards and added four touchdowns in the win.

Levis had a great season in 2021 as it was his first full season as a starting quarterback. He finished with 2,826 yards through the air, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while also completing 66% of his passes.

There's no doubt that Louisville will use this as extra motivation for next season's game, but Levis likely doesn't care.

He's feeling good about himself as he also looks to establish himself as one of the best draft-eligible quarterbacks in the country this season.

Kentucky and Louisville will renew their rivalry on Nov. 26 in Lexington.