Look: Star Golfer Paige Spiranac Shares Disturbing News

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Former professional golfer and current analyst and influencer Paige Spiranac is the most-followed person in the game of golf.

Unfortunately, that means she receives a fair amount of degrading and demeaning comments from certain followers. Earlier this week, Spiranac said she's been bullied so much that she's been forced to delete certain comments.

In a series of posts to her Instagram story, Spiranac revealed the abuse she's suffered on social media.

From TMZ:

"Honestly the amount of men calling me 'fat' on this post is next level lol," the 29-year-old pro-golfer-turned-influencer said to her 3.6 million followers on Wednesday night. "I've had to delete so many comments which I almost never do." Spiranac says it was all troubling for her ... because she's struggled to "maintain my ideal weight all the time for year after year." She said she works out and diets right, "but it doesn't come naturally to me." She then urged the trolls to calm down on the vitriol going forward.

Spiranac has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram and unfortunately, not all of them are very kind.