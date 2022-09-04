Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner.

The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas.

Griner will hopefully be brought home by the American government soon.

Medvedev, meanwhile, answered a question about Griner by bringing up the fact that Novak Djokovic was unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine rules.

"I don't know, a law is a law."

Griner has been in custody in Russia for several months. She was arrested at the airport.

The WNBA star was allegedly caught with hash oil in her backpack.

Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, though the U.S. is working on bringing her home.