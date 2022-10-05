Look: Steelers Are Making Unfortunate Team History This Weekend

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers made some unfortunate team history ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Coming off a loss to the New York Jets in Week 4, the Steelers are 14-point underdogs for the first time since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, per Mackenzie Kraemer of ESPN Stats and Info.

The Steelers' most recent deficit approaching this figure came when they were 13.5-point underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. They ultimately lost that contest by 10 points.

After claiming victory over the reigning Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Steelers have now dropped three straight games. Pittsburgh's road ahead is brutal, with matchups at Buffalo, vs. Tampa Bay, at Miami and at Philadelphia over the next four weeks.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers coaching staff are sticking with rookie QB Kenny Pickett after benching Mitch Trubisky during Sunday's loss. This weekend, Pickett will notch his first NFL start in an away-game matchup against the Super Bowl-favorite Bills.

Sunday's Week 5 contest will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.