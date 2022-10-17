Look: Steelers Fan's Gisele Bundchen Sign Goes Viral

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a shocking win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday, but one Steelers fan might have gotten the biggest W of them all.

During the game, cameras found one young fan who had a sign directed at Brady. It read, "Hey Tom, Tell Gisele I'm Available!"

For anyone living under a rock, Brady and his wife Gisele are reportedly preparing for a divorce. They have reportedly hired lawyers for what is expected to be a more amicable split than most.

Nevertheless, just about every opponent of Tom Brady's is taking shots at him right now over his divorce and no age bracket is holding back.

The post shared by BarstoolBigCat is going viral with nearly 7,000 likes and 200 shares since yesterday. Naturally, the comments are golden:

"This was way too funny," one user replied.

"This kid is a savage," wrote another.

"He can have her. it would never work between me and Gisele, since I am also unwilling to give up football in the fall," PFT Commenter commented.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-3 and have just one win in their last four games. On offense, the rushing attack has vanished while the passing attack is middling right now.

Their next game is against the rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.