Look: Steelers Player Has A Question For LeBron James

LeBron James showed his support for the Cleveland Browns following their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Cleveland improved to 8-3 on the season with a win over Jacksonville. The Browns held off the Jaguars, 27-25, on Sunday afternoon.

LeBron is impressed with the AFC North team’s 8-3 start.

“8-3! Keep going!!” he wrote.

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron decided to respond to LeBron’s message.

“Where they going bro?” Pittsburgh’s tight end clapped back.

where they going bro? 😑 https://t.co/ajfYpccw9j — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 29, 2020

Pittsburgh is 10-0 heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against Baltimore. The Steelers and the Ravens have had their games pushed back multiple times already.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Baltimore will be ready to play whenever.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process,” Harbaugh said on Friday, “while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

“Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to pay the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”

Baltimore and Pittsburgh are currently scheduled to play on Tuesday night.