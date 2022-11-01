Look: Steelers Player Shocked By Tuesday's Trade News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers manufactured a big-time trade ahead of this year's deadline — sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears.

When word broke in the Pittsburgh locker room, veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson seemed quite surprised.

“CHICAGO!?” Johnson said, per team insider Chris Adamski.

Johnson and Claypool have been teammates in Pittsburgh for the last three seasons. With Claypool out, Johnson's already-leading role should take another step up. Rookie George Pickens will also see some increased activity.

Claypool, a third-year wideout, has 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown so far this season. He ranks third in Steelers wide receiver production behind both Johnson and Pickens.

The Steelers sent Claypool to Chicago in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. He will join a Bears wide receiver roster in desperate need of increased depth.