Look: Steelers Reveal Why They Kept Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game agains the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Throughout the 2022 season, Steelers fans called for the firing of Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

These fans will not get their wish. Last week, the franchise announced that it would be retaining Canada into the 2023 season.

On Thursday, Steelers president Art Rooney II explained why the team elected to keep their OC on board. He said they don't want to break the existing relationship between Canada and quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“They seemed to work well together,” Rooney said, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “With a new offensive coordinator, you’d start all over again. We felt there was enough there to build on.”

There's pretty much only up from where the Steelers' offense reached this past season. The team finished their year with a 23rd ranking in yards per game and 26th ranking in points per game. They mustered just 12 touchdown passes through the air, and 4.2 yards per carry on the ground.

After joining the Steelers as quarterbacks coaching in 2020, Canada was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season. He's now entering his third season as OC under Mike Tomlin.

Canada has a lot to prove to Steelers Nation next year.