Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end TJ Watt and Dani Rhodes pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'

Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends.

They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously played football at the school but Rhodes played soccer and was even a second-team All-American in 2019.

T.J.'s brother J.J. posted a beautiful photo of the two dancing after the official ceremony took place.

Watt has had quite the 12-month stretch lately. He was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year back in February after he tied the NFL record for the most sacks in a season.

He also signed a mega-extension with the Steelers last September as he'll be making $112 million with the team over the next four years.

Congrats to the Watts!