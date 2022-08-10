Look: Steelers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Being Sued

The company that organized Diontae Johnson's youth football camp — "FlexWork Sports Youth Camp presented by Diontae Johnson" — is suing the Steelers wide receiver for not showing up to the May 22 event.

FlexWork Sports Management LLC claims Johnson's failure to appear cost the company “significant damages, in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage.”

The lawsuit — which was filed in federal court for the Western District of Pennsylvania — claims Johnson's team gave just 13 minutes of notice before bailing on the appearance. The company claims that the plan for his appearance had been in the works for months, per Pittsburgh's Action News 4.

Johnson's management team claimed the wide receiver's flight was canceled due to weather-related issues the night before. Johnson "did not want to wait for his new flight time," so he left the airport.

230 local kids signed up at a price of at least $125 per ticket to attend the camp at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh. FlexWork Sports Management refunded every participant, costing the company more than $36,000 plus thousands more in other expenses.

Johnson signed a two-year extension with the Steelers worth $36.71 million last week.