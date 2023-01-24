Look: Stefon Diggs Has 2-Word Message For Eli Apple

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

There's been some beef between Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple over the past day.

Diggs put out a simple tweet on Monday regarding his antics on the sideline during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals. Diggs was seen putting his arms in the air in front of Josh Allen as he looked to be frustrated about not getting the ball.

"It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result," Diggs tweeted.

That was followed up by Apple tweeting "Cancun on 3" with a heart next to it, which was a shot at the Bills' season being over and at safety Damar Hamlin since his number is "3."

Diggs then saw that tweet and said "clout chasing" to him while also adding a corncob emoji.

There was just no need for Apple to tweet that to Diggs since he wasn't even taking a shot at anyone on the Bengals.

He should probably focus more on the Kansas City Chiefs this upcoming Sunday rather than a receiver on a team that his team just beat.