Look: Stefon Diggs Has A Player In Mind For The Bills

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills during the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Bills defeated the 49ers 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs may have come to terms with the unlikelihood that he'll ever be teammates with his brother Trevon. But there's another Pro Bowl cornerback out there he may be trying to recruit at the moment.

According to ProFootballTalk, Diggs recently posted a video to his Instagram story showing free agent cornerback Joe Haden in training. The video includes an eyes emoji from Diggs, suggesting a lot of interest in the All-Pro cornerback.

Diggs and Haden have battled several times before. Their most recent battle came in last year's Bills-Steelers game, a Steelers win where Haden helped limit Diggs to 69 receiving yards.

Diggs is hardly the only player who wants to see Haden in a Bills uniform. His teammates Von Miller and Jordan Pryor have also spoke glowingly of Haden in hopes of recruiting him to Buffalo.

Joe Haden was the No. 7 overall pick out of Florida in the 2010 NFL Draft. He joined a Cleveland Browns team that was in constant flux do to coaching and upper management changes, but still found success.

In seven seasons with the Browns, Haden made two Pro Bowls and earned an All-Pro selection while recording 101 passes defended, 19 interceptions and 377 tackles.

Haden signed with the Steelers in 2017 and returned to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He had 54 passes defended and 10 interceptions in 68 games for Pittsburgh.

Last year wasn't Haden's best year though and at 33 years of age he might not have much left in the tank.

Would Joe Haden be a good fit for this Buffalo Bills team?