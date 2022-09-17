Look: Stefon Diggs Receives Significant Fine For What He Did To Jalen Ramsey

The NFL has fined Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct during last Thursday's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Diggs taunted Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after reeling in a touchdown catch against him during the Bills' 31-10 win.

There was no flag thrown at the time of the incident.

Diggs burned Ramsey on a go route down the sideline, getting open for his first touchdown of the 2022 season. After the play, the veteran wide receiver immediately unleashed some trash talk on his All-Pro opponent.

Diggs finished the game with eight receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

The Super Bowl-favorite Bills will look to notch their second win of the season with a primetime matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.