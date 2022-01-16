Look: Stefon Diggs Will Have Interesting Cleats For Tonight’s Game

Tonight’s Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be by far the coldest game of the NFL season so far.

Kicking off in Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium, the high for this evening is 10 degrees Fahrenheit with lows down in the single digits. With windchill, the “feels-like” temperature could drop as low as -10.

With this in mind, Bills superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs has selected some fitting cleats for tonight’s win-or-go-home matchup.

With an ice-blue base, the shoes are decked out with the title and characters from the movie “Ice Age.”

Through 17 games this season, Diggs has logged 1,225 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns on 103 receptions. In his previous two contests against the Patriots earlier this season, the two-time Pro Bowler collected a combined 136 yards and 1 touchdown.

With some ice-cold kicks on his feet, Diggs will look to provide yet another show-stopping performance to propel his team past the Wild Card round.

Tonight’s game will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET in Highmark Stadium.