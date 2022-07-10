Look: Steph Curry Catches 'Touchdown' From Aaron Rodgers

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 8, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Forty-four different NFL players have caught touchdown passes from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. We can now add NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry to the list. Sort of.

Curry and Rodgers were at the American Century Championship celebrity golf event this weekend and decided to give a little show to the crowd. Rodgers grabbed a football and strutted up to set up for a throw.

The Golden State Warriors star asked another golfer to line up across from him like a defensive back. He then jogged down the field to set up for a throw from Rodgers. Curry managed to reel in the ball while falling to the ground.

The clip is going viral with over 121,000 views over the weekend. Fans in the comments love seeing how versatile Curry has become:

"What else can Steph not do? He cooks, play golf and now football? He’s 360 Steph. What’s that you guys call him? Steportless?" one fan replied.

"Wonderful. Is there something Steph cannot do..." wrote another.

"I love that Aaron waited for Steph to stop moving so he wouldn’t get a presnap penalty," a third fan wrote.

There's no denying that Steph Curry is a rock solid all-around athlete on top of being one of the best players in the NBA right now.