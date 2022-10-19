Look: Steph Curry Had Message For Brittney Griner On Her Birthday

Prior to this evening season-opening matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors held a ring and banner-raising ceremony at the Chase Center.

Reigning Finals MVP winner Steph Curry addressed the crowd before raising his fourth championship banner. The superstar point guard made sure shout out Brittney Griner on her 32nd birthday.

"I wanna take the opportunity to shoutout a very special member of the basketball community," he said. "Brittney Griner's birthday is today, she's 32 years old. We wanna continue to let her name be known. It's been 243 days since she's been wrongfully incarcerated in Russia. We hope that she comes home soon."

Take a look at Curry's shoutout here:

Griner, a WNBA superstar, has been detained in Russia since February. The Phoenix Mercury center was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. She was stopped by authorities at a Moscow airport with less than one gram of cannabis oil in a vape pen cartridge.

Curry is one of the many NBA and WNBA stars who've campaigned for Griner's safe return to the United States.