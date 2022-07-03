Look: Steph Curry Hits 'Night, Night' Celebration While Attending Summer League

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Warriors superstar Steph Curry is continuing his victory lap after helping lead Golden State capture its fourth NBA title of the Splash Brothers era.

At a summer league game on Saturday night, the Finals MVP once again hit the "Night Night" celebration made famous throughout the 2022 playoffs.

The clip quickly got reaction from NBA Twitter.

"So cringe man," one user commented.

"Stop," a Warriors fan replied.

"I love watching how happy Steph always is to hang out with his kids," another fan pointed out.

"NOLAN SMITH DID IT FIRST," a fan tweeted in all-caps.

"My god dude he needs to stop dragging this out," a Blazers fan cried. "You don’t see Dame tapping his wrist or LeBron [smacking] his chest everywhere they go."

"Igh bro it’s getting old now."

"Never knew why this was made into a big deal," another user said.

"Annndddd it’s corny."

Don't expect this one to stop any time soon.