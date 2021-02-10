The magic of Steph Curry was on full display yet again tonight.

Late in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ back-to-back matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, Curry drove to the basket and flipped up an incredible circus shot over his head. Miraculously, the wild shot dropped in off the glass and gave the star point guard a chance at a three-point play.

Here’s a clip of the play:

Curry has been playing absolutely out of his mind recently.

Through the past two games, the Golden State sharpshooter is averaging a massive 44.5 points per game. On Saturday night, Curry caught fire — dropping 11 threes en route to a 57-point outing. Last night in the first leg of the double header with the Spurs, Curry nearly did it again — scoring 32 points on 54.5% from behind the arc.

Unfortunately, even the league’s greatest shooter can’t do it all on his own. In these two games, the Warriors lost by a combined seven points. Without his fellow splash brother, Klay Thompson, in the backcourt — the scoring load falls almost exclusively on Curry for the second season in a row.

With just four minutes remaining in the first half tonight, Curry leads the team yet again with 12 points down 41-40. If Golden State falls again tonight, it’s record will fall below .500 to 12-13.