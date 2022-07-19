Look: Steph Curry Reacts To Viral Alex Morgan Photo
Alex Morgan took a page out of Stephen Curry's playbook this week.
Morgan lifted the U.S. women's soccer team to victory with a goal in the 75th minute of the CONCACAF W Championship Final on Monday night.
Morgan then took to Instagram after the game to show off her newly-won trophies. She also hit the "Night, Night" celebration - made famous by Stephen Curry.
Curry posted his reaction to Morgan's celebration in a recent Instagram story.
He's clearly a fan.
That's pretty awesome.
Curry's celebration is one of the best we've seen in recent sports history. And his use of it in the NBA Finals was picture-perfect.
Morgan and U.S. women's soccer, meanwhile, has already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics as expected.