Look: Steph Curry Reacts To Viral Alex Morgan Photo

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan took a page out of Stephen Curry's playbook this week.

Morgan lifted the U.S. women's soccer team to victory with a goal in the 75th minute of the CONCACAF W Championship Final on Monday night.

Morgan then took to Instagram after the game to show off her newly-won trophies. She also hit the "Night, Night" celebration - made famous by Stephen Curry.

Curry posted his reaction to Morgan's celebration in a recent Instagram story.

He's clearly a fan.

That's pretty awesome.

Curry's celebration is one of the best we've seen in recent sports history. And his use of it in the NBA Finals was picture-perfect.

Morgan and U.S. women's soccer, meanwhile, has already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics as expected.