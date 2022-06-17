Look: Steph Curry Tweets 2-Word Message After Fourth NBA Title

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth NBA title in the past eight years.

Despite having four titles under his name during his NBA career, there was something missing for Curry - an NBA Finals MVP award. Well, on Thursday night that came to an end.

Curry was named the unanimous NBA Finals MVP after leading the Warriors in scoring during the series against the Boston Celtics. A late three-pointer from the star point guard in Game 6 all but ended the game and the series - cementing his NBA Finals MVP.

When he hit that three-pointer, Curry placed his hands together, made a fake pillow and gave a simple message to the Celtics crowd: goodnight.

Well, following the game, Curry had a similar message. While posing with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the NBA Finals MVP award, Curry posted a two-word message to Twitter.

"Night Night," he said.

Curry was visibly emotional as the waning seconds ticked off the clock on Thursday night. This NBA Title might be even more sweet than the first three for the star point guard.

After hearing for years that he wasn't the best player on the best team, he can finally call himself an NBA Finals MVP.