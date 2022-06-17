Look: Steph Curry Visibly Emotional After Fourth NBA Title

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For the fourth time in just eight years, the Golden State Warriors have won the NBA title.

It took six games against an excellent Boston Celtics defense, but the Warriors had just enough to close out the series in six games. A 103-90 win on Thursday night gave Steph Curry and company a fourth ring.

As the closing seconds ticked off the clock, the Warriors star point guard couldn't help but be overcome with emotion. Following a team-high 34 points, Curry cried tears of joy.

Here's the moment.

Curry was terrific on Thursday night, dropping 34 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists. His monster second half helped clinch the win - and the series - for the Warriors.

After watching his teammates rack up NBA Finals MVP awards over the past few years, it's finally Steph's turn. He carried the team to its latest title on the national stage.

Congratulations to the Warriors on another title!