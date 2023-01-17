Look: Steph Curry's Brittney Griner Message Goes Viral

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visited the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA title.

As reigning Finals MVP and the face of the Warriors franchise, Curry took the podium during today's White House press briefing.

During his speech, the superstar point guard thanked the Biden Administration for their role in getting WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the United States after her wrongful imprisonment in Russia.

“A great opportunity for us, from the basketball community, to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence in getting Brittney Griner home," he said, per NBA TV.

Curry was an outspoken supporter of Griner's during her detention in Russia over the past year. Even after her return to the United States, he remains grateful for the work done to get her home.

Just last night, Curry dropped 41 points in a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards. The Warriors are now 22-22 and seventh place in the Western Conference.