Look: Steph Curry's Family Reacts To His Fourth NBA Title
With a Game 6 win over the Celtics in Boston, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continued their dynastic reign over the NBA and claimed yet another title.
Before the final whistle even blew, Curry was overcome with emotion. He clearly poured everything he had into his fourth NBA Finals ring.
As the cameras frantically followed him around the court amidst the postgame chaos, Curry asked "Where's my family?"
The all-time great point guard eventually met up with his people, celebrating with his wife, Ayesha, parents Dell and Sonya, sister Sydel, and his children.
Take a look at the touching celebration:
Curry dropped a game-high 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Thursday night's closeout game, solidifying his title as Finals MVP. He averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the series.
This season marked Curry's sixth Finals appearance in eight years. At 34 years old, there's still plenty left in the tank for the all-time great sharpshooter.
How many more NBA titles do you think he'll claim before his NBA career is over?