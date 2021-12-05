Look: Steph Curry’s Insane Tunnel Shot Is Going Viral

Steph Curry has been doing something sensational on a nightly basis this season. This time though, the play didn’t happen during a game.

About 48 minutes before tip-off, Curry attempted a shot from the stands and absolutely drained it. The ball did not bounce anywhere on the hoop before going in.

Steph… FROM THE STANDS 😱@warriors host the Spurs at 8:30pm/et on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/B5dNfaOLSx — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2021

Curry is feeling it even in warmups. He’s had a tremendous season thus far and is the biggest reason why the Warriors are 19-3 through 22 games.

He’s averaging 27.6 points per game along with 6.5 assists per game and 5.6 rebounds per game. He’s also been an outstanding three-point shooter (as he has been for his whole career) and is converting on 41.8% of those attempts.

The Warriors may have sent a message to the rest of the West on Friday night by beating the Suns. It got them up to the top spot in the conference and Curry was magnificent yet again. He finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists while also making 6-of-11 three’s.

Golden State also may be getting a big piece back soon. Klay Thompson is back practicing and posted on his Instagram page Friday afternoon that he hopes to be back in the next few weeks.

You can see tonight’s Warriors-Spurs contest on NBA League Pass.