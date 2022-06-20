Look: Steph Curry's Parade Outfit Is Going Viral Today

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Fresh off his NBA Finals win and being awarded the Finals MVP award, Steph Curry is celebrating his win in a parade with the Golden State Warriors today. And he's celebrating it in style.

Before the parade started, Curry took to social media to show off his outfit for today's festivities. On top of wearing an SC30 hat, Curry decided to rock some unique bling around his neck.

Curry posted a photo of himself wearing a necklace with his three NBA championship rings on it. He'll no doubt be adding a fourth ring to that chain once the Warriors get their 2022 championship rings later this year.

Warriors fans love Steph's drip heading into the start of their parade today. They love to see him showing off his rings:

"Steph been in party mode! Club with his pops…" one user replied.

"I LOVE IT!! Rep n Flex at the same Damn time!!" wrote a second.

But for some reason, NBA fans are flooding the comments and praising Kevin Durant for helping Steph get two of those rings. It's a pretty bizarre scene right now:

"Thank kd lil bro," one user replied.

"kd let him borrow 2 rings for the chain."

Steph Curry won titles before and after Kevin Durant was his teammate.

Would Steph have won as many without KD? Maybe not. But Steph won this one without him - and that's what matters today.