Look: Steph Curry's Postgame T-Shirt Went Viral Last Night

Everyone knows Steph Curry — aka "The Chef" — can cook on the court. But his wife, Ayesha, is the real culinary talent in the family.

After Monday night's Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics, the Golden State point guard rocked a T-shirt that read "Ayesha Curry Can Cook" during his postgame press conference.

This shirt was seemingly in response to a message from a Boston bar earlier in this year's Finals series.

The bar in question wrote "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook" on a sign outside of the establishment last week.

Ayesha Curry is the author of multiple cook books and has her own cooking show — "Ayesha's Home Kitchen" — on Food Network.

After an otherworldly Game 4 performance that saw him score a game-high 43 points in Boston, Curry struggled to get things going again in Game 5 — scoring just 16 points on 0-9 shooting from behind the arc.

Fortunately for he and his Warriors squad, secondary scoring options like Andrew Wiggins stepped up in a big way to help guide the team to a 104-94 win.

The Warriors lead the series 3-2 with a chance to close things out in Boston on Thursday night.