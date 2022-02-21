The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

Steph Curry in the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of Team LeBron reacts in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.

“Yeah, I told him on the court after the game it was kind of a perfect ending,” said Curry, via ESPN.com. “I was chasing that extra two or three points. I think DeMar [DeRozan] hit a big shot, and then [James] came out and hit the game winner.

“It was kind of a perfect ending. Obviously, I got the MVP; I played well the whole night. He hit the game winner. All the history of our series and the Akron ties, and all that kind of going into how the night went, so it was pretty — can’t really draw it up any other way.

“It’s right on the nose of how it should go.”

Even Steph’s sister, Sydel, couldn’t believe her eyes while watching her brother shoot the basketball on Sunday evening.

We agree, Sydel. Steph Curry is certified crazy.

Curry’s performance in Sunday’s All-Star Game won’t soon be forgotten. It was one of the best shooting performances All-Star Weekend has seen.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.