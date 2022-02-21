Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.

“Yeah, I told him on the court after the game it was kind of a perfect ending,” said Curry, via ESPN.com. “I was chasing that extra two or three points. I think DeMar [DeRozan] hit a big shot, and then [James] came out and hit the game winner.

“It was kind of a perfect ending. Obviously, I got the MVP; I played well the whole night. He hit the game winner. All the history of our series and the Akron ties, and all that kind of going into how the night went, so it was pretty — can’t really draw it up any other way.

“It’s right on the nose of how it should go.”

Even Steph’s sister, Sydel, couldn’t believe her eyes while watching her brother shoot the basketball on Sunday evening.

Lol dude is crazy — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) February 21, 2022

We agree, Sydel. Steph Curry is certified crazy.

Curry’s performance in Sunday’s All-Star Game won’t soon be forgotten. It was one of the best shooting performances All-Star Weekend has seen.