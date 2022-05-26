Look: Stephen A. Smith Addresses Old Viral Tweet

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

Seven years ago today, ESPN talk shot host Stephen A. Smith confused the sports world with a post on social media.

"Take a look, y'all," he said in a post that was apparently supposed to contain a picture. Instead of a photo, though, Smith just pasted in, "IMG_4346.jpeg," which led the masses to wonder who he was talking about.

Well, seven years later, the ESPN host revisited that old post. Unfortunately for the fans out there who have waited to see who he was talking about, even he doesn't know.

"I don’t even remember who the hell I was talking about here," he said this afternoon.

We'll never truly know who he was talking about.

In other Stephen A. Smith news, he ESPN host shocked the sports world when he said he received a call from Donald Trump. According to Smith, Trump said he would get back at the NFL if they didn't let him buy the Buffalo Bills.

"Donald Trump called yours truly, that would be me,” Smith admitted on First Take. “And he said that he wanted to purchase the Buffalo Bills. And I’ll never forget what he said to me, he said, ‘if those owners screw me over’ and I’m just using the FCC allowable version…he said, ‘if they screw me over, I’m gonna show them, I’m gonna get them all back, I’m gonna run for president of the United States.’ That’s what he said to me back in 2014.”

He then used Colin Kaepernick's stance on police brutality and racial inequality as a political tool against the NFL when he was president.

Stephen A has had quite the day.