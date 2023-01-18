Look: Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Controversial Comment

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made headlines because he said Rihanna "ain't Beyonce." This was his reaction to Rihanna being named the halftime performer for this year's Super Bowl.

Smith made this comment about Rihanna while on The Sherri Show this Wednesday.

"Rihanna's music is fantastic," he said. "She's great. She's a sister. I love her dearly, I listen to her music, I'm gonna support her 'til the cows come home. I'm just telling you, for me, there's Beyoncé and there's everybody else. Just like there's Michael Jackson and there's everybody else."

Smith received a ton of backlash on social media for his take on Rihanna. It didn't take long for him to issue an apology to the nine-time Grammy Award winner.

"I want Rihanna to know you're a superstar, you're sensational, you're spectacular," Smith said in a video released on Twitter. "You're no joke and you are a worthy person to be doing Super Bowl halftime show.

"I meant it as no disrespect to Rihanna. I know she's phenomenal and she's my sister. Nothing but love for her, but Beyoncé is my sister, too."

Smith said he's looking forward to watching Rihanna perform next month at the Super Bowl.

It's unclear which songs Rihanna will sing at State Farm Stadium.