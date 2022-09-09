Look: Stephen A. Smith Had Another Embarrassing Moment Today
Stephen A. Smith could really use some practice in thinking before he speaks. He made a gaffe today that has the wider sports media world laughing at him.
During today's edition of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. was asked to give his prediction for the upcoming game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. In a bold (i.e. embarrassing) take, Stephen A. declared that the Chargers would score the most points in the AFC West this week, but the Raiders would (somehow) win the game.
"I'm gonna go with the Chargers (to score the most points in the division)... Justin Herbert, (Mike) Williams, Keenan Allen!" Stephen A. said.
Molly Qerim followed the question up by asking who would win the game and Stephen A. replied with, "I don't know... I'm gonna go with the Raiders. I'll go with them."
It would certainly be an NFL first if the Raiders managed to beat the Chargers without scoring more points than them.
In all seriousness, it's hard to tell from Stephen A. Smith's tone if he's being serious or not. He might have been sarcastic there.
Then again, you can never really know for sure with Stephen A. He's one of many analysts with a knack for doubling down whenever they've said something cringey.
One thing is for sure: He won't see both of his "predictions" come true.