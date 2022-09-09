Look: Stephen A. Smith Had Another Embarrassing Moment Today

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith could really use some practice in thinking before he speaks. He made a gaffe today that has the wider sports media world laughing at him.

During today's edition of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. was asked to give his prediction for the upcoming game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. In a bold (i.e. embarrassing) take, Stephen A. declared that the Chargers would score the most points in the AFC West this week, but the Raiders would (somehow) win the game.

"I'm gonna go with the Chargers (to score the most points in the division)... Justin Herbert, (Mike) Williams, Keenan Allen!" Stephen A. said.

Molly Qerim followed the question up by asking who would win the game and Stephen A. replied with, "I don't know... I'm gonna go with the Raiders. I'll go with them."

It would certainly be an NFL first if the Raiders managed to beat the Chargers without scoring more points than them.

In all seriousness, it's hard to tell from Stephen A. Smith's tone if he's being serious or not. He might have been sarcastic there.

Then again, you can never really know for sure with Stephen A. He's one of many analysts with a knack for doubling down whenever they've said something cringey.

One thing is for sure: He won't see both of his "predictions" come true.