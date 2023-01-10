Look: Stephen A. Smith Is Accusing Jerry Jones Of Lying

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

On Tuesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insisted that Mike McCarthy's job security is not dependent on the team's success in their first-round matchup against the Buccaneers.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Jones is lying about this fact.

McCarthy and the Cowboys are stumbling into the playoffs after a disappointing Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Sam Howell.

“Ladies and gentlemen throughout America, Jerry Jones is lying to you. He’s lying,” Smith said Tuesday on ESPN’s First Take. “Mike McCarthy loses this game, Mike McCarthy’s going to get fired. I don’t give a damn what anybody says.

"... Jerry Jones is just smart enough to sit up there and not add fuel to the fire at this particular point in time because pressure breaks pipes. He doesn’t need to add more pressure that is already obviously on the Cowboys.”

If the Cowboys fall in Monday night's away-game matchup against the Bucs, it will be the third straight season that McCarthy failed to get his team past the Wild Card round. This year's loss would be even more painful given the Cowboys' high expectations heading into the postseason.

Could Monday be McCarthy's last game as head coach in Dallas?