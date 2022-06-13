Look: Stephen A. Smith Is Furious With Tyreek Hill

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith is furious with Tyreek Hill; so furious he wants the new Miami Dolphins wide receiver to "stay off the weed!"

Last week, Hill compared his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to Patrick Mahomes. He's caught plenty of flak, as a result.

Smith blasted Hill during ESPN's First Take on Monday morning.

"Tua Tagovailoa y'all just joined," he began. "Y'all ain't even been in preseason yet which means the only thing you've done is catch passes from him and running routes in spring practice, at the very least. I mean, that's all. That's all you've got to go on.

"And that, you're trying to tell me, is comparable to the numbers you put up with Patrick Mahomes, going to four straight AFC Championship Games, going to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning a Super Bowl Championship, recognizing the fact that Patrick Mahomes is the baddest brother on the planet right now as a quarterback.

"And you're going to try to tell me that a dude you've never even played a preseason game with is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. If you're really serious about that I'm sorry I'm going to say this on national television. Stay off the weed!"

There's nothing wrong with a receiver complimenting his quarterback. But comparing Tagovailoa to Mahomes was probably a mistake.