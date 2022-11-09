Look: Stephen A. Smith Not Happy With Paul Finebaum's Prediction

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN college football host Paul Finebaum is already putting the writing on Alabama's tombstone.

The "mouth of the South" thinks the run of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban is over. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU.

"This has not been a vintage Nick Saban season," Finebaum said. "Yeah, it's Nick Saban's fault. I know it's convenient to blame players and blame coordinators, but this is on the G.O.A.T."

Fellow ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith doesn't agree. Smith brought up Alabama's lack of weapons and suggested Saban will correct that issue moving forward.

"I don’t think that will last, they will correct this, and next year will be different,” Smith said.

It's been an uncharacteristic season for Alabama this year, but the team is just seconds away from being undefeated.

The Tide have been beaten in the final seconds in both of their losses this year.