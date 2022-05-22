Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To His Viral Pregame Video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was live on the set for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston yesterday. And he had some thoughts on the video of him from the pregame that went viral.

Prior to the game, ESPN showed a video of Stephen A. entering TD Garden with a lot of swagger. He was dressed to the 10s with a sharp suit and a pair of sunglasses too.

But one Twitter user took exception to Smith's attempt to look cool, calling him out as for "walkin around like he been averagin 32-9-6 this series."

A short while ago, Stephen A. Smith decided to respond to that fan. He declared that he's "averaging much more than that."

"I’m averaging much more than that……..for ESPN and Walt Disney, my brother! Remember that!!!!" Stephen A. wrote.

Stephen A. Smith has rarely been one to back down from being called out for how he acts. If anything, he's more likely to double-down or triple-down on it the next time he enters the building for some NBA pregame coverage.

In a follow-up tweet, Smith made it clear that he's going to come dressed to impress when it's "Game Time."

Those two tweets have combined for over 6,000 likes and 500 retweets in just an hour.

Will Stephen A. Smith be dressed even more boldly in his next appearance for the NBA playoffs?