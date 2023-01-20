Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job.

During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said he wants to take over Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, ESPN's sister network.

Hannity obviously isn't a big fan of the liberal talk-show host, but Smith said he would play both side of the political spectrum if given the opportunity.

“I am interested in doing late night,” the First Take host said. “I would love to be the heir apparent to Jimmy Kimmel. I believe I could do it. I would throw everybody for a loop, my politics would throw people off because I’d be fair to everybody and I’d listen to everybody. It wouldn’t be one-sided, I’m not a one-sided kind of guy. I’m one-sided on issues, I’m not one-sided on ideology.”

“I’m a Black man, I’m a proud Black man,” Smith later added. “I love the Black community, I love my people. But Black appeal is not what I’m in search of, I’m in search of mass appeal, I want everybody.”

Smith hosted Kimmel's late night show as a temporary guest host back in 2021.